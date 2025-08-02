wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling EVE Hit Me With Your Best Chop Results 8.1.25: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More

August 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling EVE held their Hit Me With Your Best Chop show on Friday, with new Tag Team Champions crowned and more. You can see the full results from the London show, which streamed on YouTube for subscribers, below (per Cagematch.net):

* Skye Smitson def. Aleah James
* Millie McKenzie def. Kidd Bandit
* Rhio def. Session Moth Martina
* EVE Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Psycho def. Rhio by forfeit
* EVE Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: Lallie def. Pretty Psycho and Hard Up North
* EVE Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Nightshade def. Alexxis Falcon

