Pro Wrestling EVE Hit Me With Your Best Chop Results 8.1.25: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More
Pro Wrestling EVE held their Hit Me With Your Best Chop show on Friday, with new Tag Team Champions crowned and more. You can see the full results from the London show, which streamed on YouTube for subscribers, below (per Cagematch.net):
* Skye Smitson def. Aleah James
* Millie McKenzie def. Kidd Bandit
* Rhio def. Session Moth Martina
* EVE Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Psycho def. Rhio by forfeit
* EVE Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: Lallie def. Pretty Psycho and Hard Up North
* EVE Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Nightshade def. Alexxis Falcon
PRO WRESTLING EVE 137 Kidd Bandit Vs Millie McKenzie
dodge a head kick only to get kicked in the face pic.twitter.com/thWwtMyTqP
— Harley quatari 📷 (@Harleyquatarii) August 1, 2025
Lasted 14 minutes and 59 seconds with @rhio_wrestler last night at @ProWrestlingEVE . What a difference a split second can make eh 😞 pic.twitter.com/X3XAb0bvJK
— Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) August 2, 2025
Fun Fact: The 25 minutes EVE Tag Team Title reign of Amira Blair and Zoe Lucas would have been 20 minutes shorter if there hadn't been an interval…@amirawrestler @ZoeLucasPro @ProWrestlingEVE pic.twitter.com/VHiUJf10Lq
— Honeycakeman (Insta: wrestling_focus) (@honeycakeman) August 1, 2025
