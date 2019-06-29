Pro-Wrestling: EVE Results 6.28.19: Su Yung vs. Erin Angel, More

– Pro-Wrestling: EVE held their “She Brawls in Brighton” show in from Brighton, U.K. on Friday night, featuring Su Yung, Jordynne Grace and more. The results are below per Wrestling With Demons:

Ring announcer Emily Read and matchmaker Rhia O’Reilly came out to open the show.

* Jinny and Mercedez Blaze vs. EVE Champion Kay Lee Ray and Viper

Dann Read on play by play said that he, Emily, and Jordynne Grace had just arrived to the building. He said other members of the roster had delays in travel and delays with their luggage. He said KLR didn’t even have the EVE Title with her for the event.

The referee called for the bell but there was none. Read said he didn’t think the ring bell even made to the venue. Emily got on the mic and told the crowd to yell “Ding, Ding, Ding!”

Jinny pinned Viper with a cradle as Viper and KLR accidentally hit each other a couple of times. There was a little bit of tension afterwards but they hugged and walked to the back together.

* Su Yung vs. Erin Angel

Yung got the pin after the Panic Switch. There were some streaming issues during the match but it looked like a beer can appeared in the ring afterwards and Yung was afraid. It was apparently Session Moth Martina playing mind games.

* Jordynne Grace and Nina Samuels vs. Rebel Kinney and Laura Di Matteo

Grace pinned Kinney with the Grace Driver as Samuels and Di Matteo tangled up with each other outside of the ring. Grace has unbelievable speed and agility on top of being a powerhouse.

Intermission

* NightShade vs. Session Moth Martina

NightShade got the pin with a cradle when Su Yung came down to the ring to distract Martina. An evenly matched contest with Martina giving a missile drop kick from the second rope and NightShade hitting a fisherman suplex. NightShade reminds me of a vampire character from the old Hammer Studio movies.

* Kagetsu and Jamie Hayter (with Session Moth Martina) vs. Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki

Emily Read said the match was under STARDOM rules. Rossy Owaga is at ringside filming.

Iwatani and Hoshiki won by DQ. Martina ran into the ring and the referee was shoved down. Oedo Tai brought in their unit logo sign as a weapon. Good back and forth match.

* Yuu vs. Utami Hayashishita

Hayashishita got the pin after her twisting sit out powerbomb.

The next show is tomorrow (6/29/19) at 9:30am EST from The Resistance Galley in London and also airing live on EVE On Demand.

Wrestle Queendom 2 is Sunday at 10am EST from York Hall and live on EVE On Demand.