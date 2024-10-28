Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces New GHC Women’s Title

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the creation of the new GHC Women’s Championship and will crown the first champion on November 11. The title will be awarded to the winner of a 10-woman rumble. Participants have not been named.

