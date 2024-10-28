wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces New GHC Women’s Title

October 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pro Wrestling NOAH Logo Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the creation of the new GHC Women’s Championship and will crown the first champion on November 11. The title will be awarded to the winner of a 10-woman rumble. Participants have not been named.

