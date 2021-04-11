wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 108: Of Course You Realize This Means War Results

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Progress Wrestling Powerslam Channel

PROGRESS held their event Chapter 108: Of Course You Realize This Means War earlier today, with Cara Noir successfully defending the PROGRESS World title. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jordon Breaks defeated Kid Lykos II
* The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny)
* Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon
* The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) defeated Chris Ridgeway & Danny Black
* Mercedez Blaze defeated Kanji
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) defeated Kid Lykos

The special is available on the WWE Network and Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PROGRESS, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading