wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 108: Of Course You Realize This Means War Results
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
PROGRESS held their event Chapter 108: Of Course You Realize This Means War earlier today, with Cara Noir successfully defending the PROGRESS World title. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Jordon Breaks defeated Kid Lykos II
* The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny)
* Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon
* The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) defeated Chris Ridgeway & Danny Black
* Mercedez Blaze defeated Kanji
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) defeated Kid Lykos
The special is available on the WWE Network and Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Edge On Rejecting Idea To End The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania 24, Flaming Table Spot In WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37