PROGRESS Chapter 108: Of Course You Realize This Means War Results

PROGRESS held their event Chapter 108: Of Course You Realize This Means War earlier today, with Cara Noir successfully defending the PROGRESS World title. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jordon Breaks defeated Kid Lykos II

* The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny)

* Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon

* The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs) defeated Chris Ridgeway & Danny Black

* Mercedez Blaze defeated Kanji

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) defeated Kid Lykos

The special is available on the WWE Network and Peacock.