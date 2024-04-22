wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 167 Results 4.21.24: Tag Team Title Main Event, More
PROGRESS held its Chapter 167: One Bump Or Two? event on Sunday night, with the company’s tag team titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the London show, which aired on PROGRESS On Demand, below (per Cagematch.net):
* Mark Haskins def. Gene Munny
* Cheeky Little Buggers def. Reece & Rogan
* Luke Jacobs def. Taishi Ozawa
* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Paul Robinson def. Homicide
* The Sunshine Machine def. Lana Austin Experience
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: YOICHI def. Robert Dreissker
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY def. Lykos Gym
At the end of #Chapter167, The PROGRESS Men's World Champion, Kid Lykos and Mark Haskins engaged in a heated exchange…#1BUMPOR2 pic.twitter.com/zwUFpiGz9z
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 21, 2024
