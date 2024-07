PROGRESS Chapter 169 Results: Luke Jacobs Wins World Title

PROGRESS Wrestling held their event Chapter 169: The Devil on my Shoulder last night at Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Saxon Huxley def. Taishi Ozawa

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Axel Tischer (c) def. Mike D

* Man Like DeReiss def. Kid Lykos II

* Gene Munny def. Danhausen

* PROGRESS Proteus Championship: Paul Robinson (c) defeats Malik by referee’s decision

* Charles Crowley & Session Moth Martina def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

* Leon Slater def. Aigle Blanc

* LA Taylor & Skye Smitson def. Lana Austin & Rob Drake

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Rhio (c) def. Lena Kross

* PROGRESS World Championship: Luke Jacobs def. Kid Lykos (c) to win the title