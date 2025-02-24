PROGRESS Chapter 177: My Own Destiny Results: Meiko Satomura Battles Rhio, More

PROGRESS Chapter 177 took place on Sunday, with Rhio facing off against Meiko Satomura and more. You can see the full results below from the London show, per Fightful:

* Sunshine Machine def. Sanity

* Nico Angelo def. Kid Lykos II by DQ

* Proteus Championship Top Rope Finisher Match: Simon Miller def. Will Kroos

* Man Like DeReiss def. Miles Kayman

* PROGRESS World Championship No Disqualification Match: Luke Jacobs def. Tate Mayfairs

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Rayne Leverkusen def. Alexxis Falcon, Lana Austin and Session Moth Martina

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Nina Samuels def. Rayne Leverkusen

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Aigle Blanc & Kuro

* Meiko Satomura def. Rhio

🎩 The Nina Samuels Show has struck again! Just seconds after Rayne Leverkusen won the right to a Championship match, she is goaded by Nina Samuels and loses in quick fashion… 🎬 https://t.co/1NaF0sY31m 🎬 https://t.co/wDfzGXrzJS pic.twitter.com/NTM5zPd28T — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2025