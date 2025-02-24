wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 177: My Own Destiny Results: Meiko Satomura Battles Rhio, More

February 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhio Meiko Satomura PROGRESS Chapter 177 Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Chapter 177 took place on Sunday, with Rhio facing off against Meiko Satomura and more. You can see the full results below from the London show, per Fightful:

* Sunshine Machine def. Sanity

* Nico Angelo def. Kid Lykos II by DQ

* Proteus Championship Top Rope Finisher Match: Simon Miller def. Will Kroos

* Man Like DeReiss def. Miles Kayman

* PROGRESS World Championship No Disqualification Match: Luke Jacobs def. Tate Mayfairs

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Rayne Leverkusen def. Alexxis Falcon, Lana Austin and Session Moth Martina

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Nina Samuels def. Rayne Leverkusen

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Aigle Blanc & Kuro

* Meiko Satomura def. Rhio

