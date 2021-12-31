PROGRESS Wrestling Announces New Ownership, Live Show Return for 2022

PROGRESS Wrestling have announced that the promotion will be returning to shows in front of live crowds starting on January 23, 2022.

Having held 23 chapter shows in 2021 – all in a closed-set environment from the Theatre Peckham in London – the promotion will return to the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, for Chapter 127 – “and the word was PROGRESS.”. Tickets for that show go on sale on January 1st, 2022, with Cara Noir defending the PROGRESS World title against Chris Ridgeway in what is essentially a best of five falls main event. Further shows have also been announced for Manchester on February 6 (featuring Jonathan Gresham), and the Electric Ballroom again on Febrtuary 20.

Alongside this announcement was the news of PROGRESS Wrestling having been taken over by Lee McAteer and Martyn Best, who are currently also directors of English Football League club Tranmere Rovers. Previous owner Jon Briley will remain around for a transitional period before leaving PROGRESS entirely. McAteer previously used to be a part of Wrestling Travel – a company that put together packages of tickets, travel and accommodation to wrestling shows around the world.

Simon Miller – of WhatCulture Wrestling – will be taking over as the host of PROGRESS’ shows, a role that had previously been filled in the empty-arena days by Roy Johnson. Meanwhile, Paul Benson, Khalil Butt and Ross Alcock will also be a part of PROGRESS’ new senior management team going forward. Information about future show dates for 2022 will be announced in the coming days.