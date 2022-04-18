wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Crowns New ATLAS Champion Following Title’s Revival
PROGRESS Wrestling has its first ATLAS Champion in three years, with Luke Jacobs winning the revived title over the weekend. Jacobs defeated JONAHY in the finals of the ATLAS Championship Tournament over the weekend, becoming the first person to hold the title since WALTER unified it with the PROGRESS World Championship in 2019.
You can see the full announcement by PROGRESS below:
PROGRESS Wrestling Crown First ATLAS Champion In Three Years as Luke Jacobs Wins The ATLAS Tournament
PROGRESS Wrestling history was made today in London when Luke Jacobs defeated JONAH and was crowned the new ATLAS Champion.
The win makes the 21-year old Jacobs both the youngest male, singles champion in the history of PROGRESS Wrestling and the first ATLAS Champion since WALTER (Now Gunther on WWE SmackDown) unified the title with the PROGRESS World Championship in 2019.
Jacobs battled through three rounds across PROGRESS’ ‘ATLAS Weekend’ back to back events.
At Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus on Saturday 17th, April, Jacobs defeated Big Damo in the first round and followed that up with a semi-final win over Warren Banks at Chapter 133: Stop Motion Skeleton Battle on Sunday 18th, April.
Jacobs, four years a pro and part of the North West Strong group said “This ATLAS tournament victory is the biggest moment of my career so far and makes all the sacrifices I’ve made over the past few years totally worth it. Now I just can’t wait to find out who I will be facing in my first defence.”
PROGRESS Wrestling’s next event, Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough will take place in London on Sunday May 15th. The card will be co-headlined by PROGRESS Champion Jonathan Gresham facing Gene Munny and the longest reigning PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir taking on Spike Trivet in an ultra-personal bout. Tickets are available from PROGRESSWrestling.com
👊🏼 BREAKING: @LukeJacobs00_YG wins revived ATLAS Championship and the ATLAS Tournament at PROGRESS #Chapter133 in London.
The future of BritWres is now!
Congratulations Luke! #NorthWestStrong #PROGRESSwrestling #LukeJacobs pic.twitter.com/yqzweO5afq
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Photos From Last Night’s WWE Sunday Stunner: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre
- Jim Ross On Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Run, Wheeler Yuta Becoming ‘Made Man’ In Jon Moxley Match
- Becky Lynch On Her Current Relationship With Charlotte Flair, How She Reacts To Fan Criticism
- Mandy Rose in a Red Dress, Zelina Vega, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos