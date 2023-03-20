Promotions Reportedly Distanced Themselves From Davey Richards Before Domestic Violence Allegations

Several companies cut ties with Davey Richards over the weekend due to allegations of domestic violence, but a new report says that companies were distancing themselves even before then. As reported, a host of companies including OTT Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, St. Louis Anarchy, and Team Ambition Wrestling School announced that they had cut ties with Richards, who has announced he is retiring due to the allegations while denying the claims against him.

According to Fightful Select, MLW had already distanced themselves from Richards, who was effectively done with the company as of February. The deal was originally set to run longer, but MLW backed away from Richards due to a “pattern of odd behavior.” Richards was working as an agent and producer and things started off fine, but several wrestlers told Fightful that they had complained about Richards and how some of things Richards recommended for their matches was “puzzling.”

In addition, Richards had reached out to NWA for a booking, saying he was contractually available despite that not being the case. MLW and NWA got in touch and worked out a deal that benefited both companies. Richards was allowed to work with Impact, with Impact sending Sami Callihan to work a date for MLW.

Richards also had claimed he was approached by AEW to have a match with Bryan Danielson. The site reports that Richards had contact with Sonjay Dutt, but that AEW told MLW that they didn’t plan to have Richards come in and instead used Timothy Thatcher, as they thought he would be a better opponent for Danielson.