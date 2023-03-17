Team Ambition Wrestling School, Multiple Promotions Cut Ties With Davey Richards

Team Ambition Wrestling School, Prestige Wrestling and St. Louis Anarchy have all announced they have cut ties with Davey Richards. No reason has been given for the move at this time. Richards deleted his Twitter account and has also not commented. At this time, he is still advertised for this weekend’s OTT and GCW events. PWInsider notes that Richards is also not in MLW after finishing his obligations there last month.

Team Ambition said in a statement: “The decision has been made for Team Ambition to formally and permanently part ways with Davey Richards. In the coming months, Team Ambition, including the Professional Wrestling Academy, will be undergoing some changes and rebranding. We remain dedicated to making the St. Louis Professional Wrestling scene, as well as Professional Wrestling as a whole, better and stronger. We want to thank everyone sincerely for their ongoing support.”

Prestige added: “Effective immediately Prestige Wrestling has cut ties with Davey Richards. We will have updates soon on any matches/plans that involved Davey Richards. Thank you.”

St. Louis Anarchy wrote: “Davey Richards is off our April 14th event. A new main event will be announced at 2pm CT.”

