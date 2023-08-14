Psycho Clown Gives Health Update Following TripleMania XXXI Win

Psycho Clown picked up a win in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City but was stretchered out after, and he gave fans a health update on Sunday. Clown defeated Sam Adonis in a Lucha de Apuestas Hair vs. Mask match at Saturday’s show. After the match he was on the mat and doctors checked on him, then stretchered him out.

Clown posted to Twitter to give an update, noting that he went numb in his legs after a hard hit and is keeping in contact with his doctor. He noted he will be fulfilling all scheduled dates.

The full statement reads (translated by Fightful):