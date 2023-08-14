wrestling / News
Psycho Clown Gives Health Update Following TripleMania XXXI Win
Psycho Clown picked up a win in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City but was stretchered out after, and he gave fans a health update on Sunday. Clown defeated Sam Adonis in a Lucha de Apuestas Hair vs. Mask match at Saturday’s show. After the match he was on the mat and doctors checked on him, then stretchered him out.
Clown posted to Twitter to give an update, noting that he went numb in his legs after a hard hit and is keeping in contact with his doctor. He noted he will be fulfilling all scheduled dates.
The full statement reads (translated by Fightful):
“To all my Psycholocos:
Yesterday I obtained another cabellera, which I wouldn’t have been able to achieve without you all.
During my match at TripleMania 31 (CDMX), I suffered a hard hit in my neck, lower back, and even on my feet. Because of this, I was not able to move my left & right legs because they were numb.
I will be in observation & in constant communication with my Doctor. Because of my commitment to the blessed Professional Wrestling & it’s fans, I will be fulfilling my already scheduled dates.
I thank you all & remember, I am a Psycho Loco.”
— Psycho Clown🤡 (@Psychooriginal) August 13, 2023