Punishment Martinez Gets New NXT Name

The era of Punishment Martinez is over. The former ROH and current NXT wrestler will now go as Damien Priest. The news was revealed in an article from the Sports Business Journal in which Martinez said the new character will be complete with a new outfit, new ring entrance, and new theme song.

“I’ve always been into the weird, the odd, the dark, so that’s the character I’ve always represented,” Martinez said.

Martinez also discussed being one of the older trainees at NXT.

“If I can go at the same level, then age doesn’t matter. As long as I’m doing a little bit more than you, you will never be on my level. I’m not a patient person, but I’m a positive impatient. I’m not willing to just stand by. I’m going to keep pushing until something sticks.”