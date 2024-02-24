– Joey Janela has announced a four-team Punjabi Prison Match that will take place in April at Joey Janel’s Spring Break. The event will be held during GCW The Collective on April 6 in Philadelphia.

The match will feature the teams of Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) vs. The Bollywood Boyz vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo). You can see the match announcement below:

https://twitter.com/JANELABABY/status/1761248149270573121