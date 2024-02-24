wrestling / News

Punjabi Prison Match Set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break During GCW The Collective

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break Punjabi Prison Image Credit: GCW

– Joey Janela has announced a four-team Punjabi Prison Match that will take place in April at Joey Janel’s Spring Break. The event will be held during GCW The Collective on April 6 in Philadelphia.

The match will feature the teams of Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) vs. The Bollywood Boyz vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo). You can see the match announcement below:

https://twitter.com/JANELABABY/status/1761248149270573121

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Joey Janela’s Spring Break!, The Collective, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading