PWG DINK Set For November In Honor of Fan Who Passed Away

October 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Logo Image Credit: PWG

PWG’s latest show is set for November and will be PWG DINK in honor of a fan who recently passed away. The company announced on Thursday that PWG DINK will take place on November 6th. The name comes from longtime PWG fan Alan “DINK” Denkerson, who passed back in August.

There have been no matches announced at this point for the show.

