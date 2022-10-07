wrestling / News
PWG DINK Set For November In Honor of Fan Who Passed Away
October 6, 2022 | Posted by
PWG’s latest show is set for November and will be PWG DINK in honor of a fan who recently passed away. The company announced on Thursday that PWG DINK will take place on November 6th. The name comes from longtime PWG fan Alan “DINK” Denkerson, who passed back in August.
There have been no matches announced at this point for the show.
DINK takes place on Sunday, November 6th!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) October 7, 2022
