wrestling / News
PWG Mystery Vortex 7 Results: Malakai Black Makes Surprise Appearance
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their first event since December 2019 with ‘Mystery Vortex 7’ at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tony Deppen defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Brody King defeated JD Drake
* Flamita defeated Arez
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty
* Aramis & Rey Horus defeated Trey Miguel & Myron Reed
* Orange Cassidy defeated Evil Uno
* PWG World Championship Match: Bandido (c) defeated Black Taurus
After the main event, Flamita, Super Dragon and Black Taurus attacked Bandido, with Brody King trying to help him out. The lights went out and AEW’s Malakai Black appeared in the ring and cleared it out, before hugging Brody. He said he would be back on September 26 at Threemendous VI. Bandido challenged Super Dragon to a match at the same show.
I fucking love pro wrestling #MysteryVortex7 pic.twitter.com/bnRpvjRMsY
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) August 2, 2021
OMG ITS SUPER DRAGON #PWG pic.twitter.com/MucFr2SUjh
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 2, 2021
AWESOME MOMENT TO CLOSE OUT THE NIGHT. BANDIDO. BRODY KING AND MALAKAI BLACK ALL HUGGING IT OUT. pic.twitter.com/3TwE7JO4xL
— Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 2, 2021
Damn. Just my luck. I miss tonight's PWG show and Malakai Black shows up. 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/EvDbloLgNG
— ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) August 2, 2021
