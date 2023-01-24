wrestling / News
QT Marshall Reflects On ROH Run as ‘Learning Experience’
January 23, 2023 | Posted by
QT Marshall spent several years in ROH and while it’s not his favorite part of his career, he credits it as a “learning experience.” The AEW roster member responded on Sunday to a fan question about his time in the promotion, which ran from 2012 through 2016 and then again in 2017 and 2018.
Marshall wrote:
“I didn’t particularly love @ringofhonor or my time there, but it was a great learning experience for me. Had some fun matches there as well.”
Marshall is a wrestler and producer now for AEW, where he’s worked since October of 2019.
— QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) January 23, 2023