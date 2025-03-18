QT Marshall Relaunches 1 Fall Wrestling

QT Marshall’s 1 Fall Wrestling announced the following details:

1FW Fans! We are back!

We are excited to announce 1FW is making an explosive return to the scene with the Southeast’s premier star-studded, action-packed, family friendly, independent professional wrestling!

Join us on Friday, April 18th at the Henry County Moose Lodge in McDonough, Georgia as 1FW Live presents “Melee In McDonough”! You don’t want to miss all of the incredible talent and action packed entertainment that 1FW Live has to offer so mark your calendars and grab your tickets today!

Front row seats are limited and sell out fast! $15 for front row, $10 for General Admission, and $5 for children aged 2-12. Doors open at 6:00pm, bell time is 7:00pm.

– https://www.simpletix.com/…/1fw-in-mcdonough-april-18th…