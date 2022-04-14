QT Marshall Thinks Fans Should Give Satnam Singh A Chance

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), QT Marshall reacted to the AEW debut of Satnam Singh last night, and said that fans should give him a chance instead of immediately disliking him. Here are highlights:

On the negative reaction to Singh online: “Satnam Singh. He’s one in a billion. He was the first-ever Indian-born NBA draftee from India, and you know, he’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there, and you know, obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You’ve gotta give him a chance. I think the best way to put someone out there is, to put him out there with guys with a lot of experience. Nobody knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the World Title right now.”

On the size of Singh: “He’s probably got an inch or two on Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal]. His hands are just huge. I mean, no offense to Samoa Joe, but he’s got a pretty big head and you know, his hands almost covered his whole entire head. It was a pretty cool sight to see.”

On The Factory in NJPW: “So we did our debut, where we offered Karl Fredricks to join The Factory. He said no. I don’t know why, but he made a mistake and now we’re going to have a trios match in Chicago at the pay-per-view. It’ll be my first time in a New Japan ring, which to me is a huge accomplishment because I was told I would never work New Japan. This is the first step to getting to actual Japan, is to work New Japan Strong. I’m pretty excited and I think the fans are going to be in for a real treat because I plan on doing some stuff that we don’t normally see in AEW.”