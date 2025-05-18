– Speaking to Denise Salcedo at Comic-Con Revolution in Ontario, California, WWE Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell, aka Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman, spoke about her husband Booker T’s over-the-top color commentary for WWE NXT. Sharmell noted that she loves the commentary work Booker T provides for WWE NXT TV, calling it “pure entertainment.”

Sharmell stated on her husband’s NXT commentary (via Fightful), “Luckily, I am used to it, because you never know what’s going to come out of my husband’s mouth.” She continued, “But hey, it’s pure entertainment, and it’s all for you guys, all for the fans. So, I love it.”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is part of the NXT broadcast commentator team, along with Vic Joseph and Corey Graves. The show airs live on Tuesday nights on The CW.