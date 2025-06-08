wrestling / News
R-Truth Costs John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Win Main Event at WWE Money in the Bank
R-Truth made his return to WWE tonight, costing John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank. Towards the end of the match, Jey Uso hit a spear on Cena on the announce table, then Paul hit Uso with an Asai moonsault through that same table. This left Cody Rhodes and Cena in the ring. Cena hit Rhodes with the belt and looked ready to win, before someone in a hoodie and mask interfered. That person was revealed to be R-Truth, who hit Cena with the belt allowing Rhodes to win.
Truth announced on Twitter last weekend that he was leaving WWE. It was reported at the time, by multiple sources, that the news was legitimate and that WWE was not renewing Truth’s contract.
