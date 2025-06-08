wrestling / News
UPDATED: R-Truth Will Now Go By Ron Killings in WWE, More on Return
June 7, 2025 | Posted by
UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Ron Killings was having talks with several promotions about appearances and independent bookings just a few days ago. This means that decision to bring him back was last minute.
Original: As previously noted, R-Truth made his return to WWE at Money in the Bank tonight, a little under a week after announcing he was leaving WWE. During the post show, Big E suggested that it was Ron Killings, not R-Truth, that returned. WWE confirmed that right after, as they are now selling Ron Killings merchandise.
Ron Killings is HERE! Head to #WWEShop and get your gear now! #WWE #MITB
🛒: https://t.co/88nLxNWoTe pic.twitter.com/ZdRFeD02d9
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 8, 2025
