UPDATED: R-Truth Will Now Go By Ron Killings in WWE, More on Return

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Ron Killings was having talks with several promotions about appearances and independent bookings just a few days ago. This means that decision to bring him back was last minute.

Original: As previously noted, R-Truth made his return to WWE at Money in the Bank tonight, a little under a week after announcing he was leaving WWE. During the post show, Big E suggested that it was Ron Killings, not R-Truth, that returned. WWE confirmed that right after, as they are now selling Ron Killings merchandise.