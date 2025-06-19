Rachael Ellering Says There Was a ‘Divide’ In NXT Locker Room in 2019, Enjoys What She Has In AEW/ROH

In an interview with Monte and The Pharaoh (via Fightful), Rachael Ellering discussed her time in the WWE NXT locker room and said that she noticed a ‘divide’ when she was there in 2019. She added that she’s sure that things have changed since then.

When asked about her time in NXT compared to AEW/ROH, she said: “They’re very different experiences for me. Granted, I’m at different points in my career as well. But, I find I have really fantastic relationships with a lot of the girls in the locker room at AEW. I could call them if I needed something and they would pick up. They would be there if I needed them. I’ve enjoyed just countless, countless hours before shows, late night after shows, just talking, not even about wrestling, right? Just sitting and talking with them as people and so I so enjoy the company and the relationships I have with the women in the locker room at AEW and ROH, where it partly was because I was out injured for half the time I was in NXT but, I got along with the people I knew previously from the independents or that I had worked with doing extra work in NXT but, there was a little divide in the locker room that wasn’t as tight-knit. This was also in 2019 so things I’m sure have changed and I hope they’re fantastic for everyone but, yeah, I specifically just enjoy the interpersonal relationships I have with the people at AEW.“