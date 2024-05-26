Randy Orton Weighs In On Audiences Singing His Entrance Theme

Randy Orton is the latest WWE star to have audiences singing his theme song, and he recently weighed in on the matter. Fans have been singing “Voices” as Orton came to the ring starting with WWE Backlash, and Orton spoke about the situation with Kayla Braxton in a new interview before yesterday’s King and Queen of the Ring.

“Well, I’ll tell you what; over there in France, Lyon, they were singing my song,” Orton said (per Fightful). “And just to show you how impactful our fans all over the world can be, for the first time in almost 16 years that I’ve had that entrance music, they began to sing my song because they heard the people in France singing my song. Just an example of how impactful the WWE universe is. I think Kevin Owens actually, I got to talk to him and friends mentioned it.”

He added, “It’s not that you love the international fans more than the US fans, but international fans get to see you a lot less often. So that’s really cool to see how they’re kind of making an impact on our fans over in the US. Now they’re kind of taking on that same kind of feel and response. It’s contagious, it really is. I feel like the WWE right now and Just each show you can tell there’s just an energy that hasn’t been present really until this era.”

Orton made it to the finals of King of the Ring but lost to Gunther at Saturday’s show.