Chad Gable Reveals That His Recent Heel Turn Was His Idea

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), Chad Gable spoke about his heel turn in WWE earlier this year and revealed that it was his idea. Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn after a loss over the Intercontinental title. In spite of this, he still has yet to defeat Zayn for the belt, losing again at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

He said: “The whole idea to turn heel was kind of my idea. I felt like I flatlined as a babyface somewhere around WrestleMania. I came up short against Gunther a few times. Came up short against Sami. At a certain point, something has to change, or people are not going to buy into you any further. I had the idea, ‘Let’s do it,’ it just so happened we were going to be in Montreal, Sami’s hometown, the week after Mania when I was having that match. I was like, ‘there could not be a better place to do this thing.’ We made it happen and the stars aligned. I feel like it’s worked out in our favor. Since then, Otis is this perfect sympathetic guy that you can’t help buy feel bad for. We have everything in our favor working for us.“