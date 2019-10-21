Randy Orton Posts ‘Elite’ Instagram Photo, Tags AEW Stars, Chris Jericho Responds

Randy Orton was cryptic on social media last night, or perhaps just trolling, as he posted a photo on Instagram that got a lot of people talking. He posted a photo of himself standing next to a sign that said “ELITE LEVEL,” then tagged several other WWE stars like The Revival, Luke Harper, Elias and Riddick Moss. More importantly, he tagged AEW’s Cody and Chris Jericho.

Jericho ended up commenting on the post, writing: “Send in a tape and some pix and I’ll see what I Can do….??”

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Orton’s contract may be coming up soon, so he could simply be trying to get more money from WWE. However, AEW does have a more limited schedule than WWE and Orton recently praised AEW Dynamite, noting specifically that he’d like to work with Sammy Guevara.