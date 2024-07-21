Rapper Smoke DZA Appears At TNA Slammiversary With AJ Francis

Rapper Smoke DZA made an on-screen appearance at TNA Slammiversary on Saturday night. Last night’s PPV saw AJ Francis cut a backstage promo ahead of his match with PCO, which saw Smoke and independent star Josh Bishop appear with him. Francis, who was defending his TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Championship, vowed to compensate both men if they did what they needed to ensure he won.

Unfortunately for Francis it was not meant to be, as PCO defeated Francis to win the titles.