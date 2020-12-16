Raquel González On Which Match Opened People’s Eyes to Her, The Pressure of WarGames

Raquel González discussed her rise toward the top of the NXT women’s division, competing at WarGames and more in a new interview with Wrestling Inc.. You can check out some highlights below:

On her match with Rhea Ripley at Halloween Havoc: “It opened a lot of people’s eyes. It opened their eyes to something I already knew, which is that I belong in the ring with the best,” she said. “Rhea Ripley is one of the best. Io Shirai is one of the best. Both of them have competed on big stages on Raw and WrestleMania. That Halloween Havoc match put me on the map and showed that I can handle my own and Raquel González is not just ‘Big Mommy Cool’ González is here to make a statement. And that statement is that I can be your next NXT women’s champ. I could be your next Raw or SmackDown women’s champ.”

On the match being praised by critics and fans: “They talked about my lariat, my strength and big moves. That really hit home for me because being here at the Performance Center for four years. Putting in the man hours day in and day out. The lariat was my finish beforehand, so to know people were recognizing that is something I do and something I do very well made me feel good about Halloween Havoc.

On feeling the pressure to deliver at WarGames: “All had so much history and experience and are incredible women’s wrestlers. The best in the business. Most of them were in WarGames the year before, which is something I wanted to be a part of but didn’t get the opportunity to. Going into this WarGames I was excited, anxious, all the feelings. Being out there and having a little crowd we did and the people behind the scenes supporting us. It was not like anything I’ve done before. Basketball games can go on for a good hour, two hours. This match was maybe an hour long. It did not feel like it. It went by so quickly. Everything was high impact, high intensity. I remember getting hit one minute and seeing Dakota Kai jump off the top turnbuckle on to a trash can and on to Io Shirai. Then see ….It was a lot. There were so many things going through my mind. Even thinking about it now. All of the moments and the crazy insane things we as women do. It’s amazing. To know I came out on top in WarGames was one of the best memories I had of the year so far.”