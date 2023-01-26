– During an appearance on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez discussed this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 event, which will feature Rodriguez appearing in the Royal Rumble for the first time. The event is also being held in San Antonio, which isn’t far from her hometown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Raquel Rodriguez on her nerves going into the Royal Rumble: “I’m feeling everything: nerves, excitement. Yeah, [I’m doing] my nervous dance. This is what I do when I get excited. I’m feeling everything because it’s my first-ever Royal Rumble, the first one I’ll be participating in. And it’s in San Antonio, which is just a couple hours north of where I grew up and where I was raised, so my whole family is going to be here. My cousins are going to be here. My teammates are going to be here. My coaches are going to be here.”

On talking with her father before the event: “He said, ‘I’m not going to cry now. I’m saving all the tears ’cause it’s the first time I’ll see you on one of them big shows.’ So, it definitely adds to the pressure for sure.”

On her support system: “I’m so humbled by [the support], so it’s actually given me a lot of excitement for the Rumble because I’m just so excited to get to Saturday, but I know that once we get there, it’s just going to fly by.”