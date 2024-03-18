wrestling / News
Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Pulled From Active WWE Roster, Listed As ‘Out of Action’
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Raquel Rodriguez has been pulled from the active roster in WWE and is now listed as ‘out of action’. Her last match was on the February 26th episode of RAW against Chelsea Green.
Prior to that, she had just returned to TV following a battle with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). She previously worked Elimination Chamber even after a flare-up. It’s unknown if her current hiatus is due to her condition or an injury.
