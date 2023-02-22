Raquel Rodriguez Says Bianca Belair Is A Dream Opponent

In an interview with Love Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Raquel Rodriguez said that Bianca Belair is one of her dream opponents as they’ve never wrestled one on one.

She said: “That would be one of my dream matches. I’ve yet to have a moment where I’ve been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. So, this would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn’t love a powerhouse verse powerhouse match? I know I’m one of the newer girls on the block here, but trust me, I’m ready to go and I’m ready for whatever they’re willing to throw at me.“