wrestling / News
Raquel Rodriguez Says Bianca Belair Is A Dream Opponent
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Love Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Raquel Rodriguez said that Bianca Belair is one of her dream opponents as they’ve never wrestled one on one.
She said: “That would be one of my dream matches. I’ve yet to have a moment where I’ve been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. So, this would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn’t love a powerhouse verse powerhouse match? I know I’m one of the newer girls on the block here, but trust me, I’m ready to go and I’m ready for whatever they’re willing to throw at me.“
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE
- MJF Responds to Fan Idea He Become the New Leader of the Bullet Club
- Jim Ross On Whether Mike Tyson Was Pitched To Wrestle, Dealing With Shawn Michaels In The Attitude Era
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars