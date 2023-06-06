Rating, Audience For Stars On Mars Premiere Featuring Ronda Rousey

The new reality show Stars On Mars featuring Ronda Rousey premiered last night, and the ratings numbers are now available. The show, which includes the WWE star in its cast of celebrities training and working together as if they’re settling Mars, drew a 0.24 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.323 million viewers.

The show airs on FOX at 8 PM ET, so it went head-to-head against the first hour or Raw which drew a 0.53 demo rating and 1.827 million viewers for that first hour. Stars On Mars came in fourth for its timeslot among broadcast networks per Showbuzz Daily, behind Celebrity Family Feud on ABC (0.48 demo rating, 3.642 million viewers), American Ninja Warrior on NBC (0.43/3.094 million) and Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation on CBS (0.25/2.899 million).