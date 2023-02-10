Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, the viewership and ratings were down again for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The show had 899,000 viewers and an 0.30 rating (386,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.24 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter-hour.

The show was #5 for the night behind NBA coverage, MTV’s The Challenge and ESPN SportsCenter. The Philadelphia vs. Boston game had 1,678,000 viewers and a 0.56 rating (up 64.7% from the time slot last week), while Challenge had a 0.32 rating, if only 669,000 viewers. That show was up from its usual numbers too, and will likely be up next week for the season finale. Dynamite was #8 in women 18-49, #5 in men 18-49, #6 in 18-34, #7 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was down 0.2% in viewers, down 3.7% in 18-49 and up 7.6% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 20.4% in viewers, down 28.7% in 18-49 and up 5% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 106,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 6%), 63,000 in women 18-34 (up 10.5%), 149,000 in men 35-49 (down 18.1%) and 68,000 in women 35-49 (up 9.7%). The audience was 66.1% male in 18-49. It had 255,000 in men 18-49 (down 9.6%) and 131,000 in women 18-49 (up 10.1%). The show had an 0.14 in 12-17 (down 6.7%), 0.24 in 18-34 (up 7.6%), 0.36 in 35-49 (down 11.1%) and 0.40 in 50+ (up 2.6%).

Q1: MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita – 1,049,000 viewers, 452,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of MJF vs. Takeshita/Samoa Joe promo/The Bunny vs. Jamie Hayter/Toni Storm, Saraya & Leva Bates segment – 1,000,000 viewers (down 49,000), 415,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)

Q3: Ricky Starks vs. Angelo Parker/Starks vs. Matt Menard/Starks vs. Daniel Garcia – 941,000 viewers (down 59,000), 397,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q4: End of Starks vs. Garcia/The Acclaimed interview/Danielson & Takeshita segment/MJF promo – 869,000 viewers (down 72,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q5: Bryan Danielson vs. RUSH – 923,000 viewers (up 54,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q6: End of Danielson vs. RUSH/Impractical Jokers segment/The Elite vs. Top Flight & AR Fox – 848,000 viewers (down 75,000), 365,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q7: End of Elite vs. Top Flight & Fox/Hook & Stokely Hathaway segment – 779,000 viewers (down 69,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q8: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns – 780,000 viewers (up 1,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)