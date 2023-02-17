Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had some of the lowest numbers in months, getting 824,000 viewers and a 0.27 (352,000 viewers) rating in the key 18-49 demo. It also drew an 0.20 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter hour. The show opened lower than normal and never came back from that.

Dynamite was #4 for the night and #3 in its timeslot, behind the NBA game between Cleveland and Philadelphia (1,038,000/0.37) and the final episode of The Challenge (671,000/0.33). It was #9 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #5 in 18-34, #6 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was down 8.3% in viewers, down 8.8% in 18-49 and down 18.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 5.2% in viewers, down 13.3% in 18-49 and up 23.4% in 18-34.

The show had 93,000 in men 18-34 (down 9.7%), 44,000 in women 18-34 (down 30.2%), 143,000 in men 35-49 (down 4%) and 72,000 in women 35-49 (up 5.9%). The audience in 18-49 was 67% male. Dynamite had an 0.12 in 12-17 (down 14.3%), 0.20 in 18-34 (down 18.9%), 0.34 in 35-49 (down 0.9%) and 0.37 in 50+ (down 7.5%).

Q1: Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal – 938,000 viewers, 380,000 in 18-49

Q2: Bryan Danielson promo/Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Preston Vance & Rush – 829,000 viewers (down 109,000), 335,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)

Q3: End of Castagnoli & Moxley vs. Rush & Vance/Wardlow interview/Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods – 901,000 viewers (up 72,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

Q4: End of Briscoe vs. Woods/Adam Cole interview/MJF promo – 868,000 viewers (down 33,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q5: End of MJF & Christopher Daniels segment/The Gunns promo/Brian Cage vs. Jack Perry – 854,000 viewers (down 14,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q6: End of Cage vs. Perry/Acclaimed & Daddy Ass promo/The Elite, AR Fox & Top Flight segment/Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian – 763,000 viewers (down 91,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (down 51,000)

Q7: End of Page vs. Sabian/Dark Order, Page & Blackpool Combat Club segment/JAS promo – 726,000 viewers (down 37,000), 317,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q8: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm – 710,000 viewers (down 16,000), 331,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)