– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Laredo, Texas. Numbers were once again down across the board for last night’s show, which continued the build to AEW Revolution 2023.

Last night’s show averaged 824,000 viewers. Viewership decreased from last week’s show, which drew 899,000 viewers. AEW has now seen a drop in viewership for Dynamite for three weeks back to back. This was the lowest audience for Dynamite in three months since the November 16 edition of Dynamite, which drew 818,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down. Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating. The rating fell from last week’s show, which drew a 0.30 rating. This is also the third straight week for a drop in ratings.

Rankings data from Showbuzz Daily is not yet available.