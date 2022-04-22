Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite – HOOK Gains Viewers

As previously reported, this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite fell slightly in viewers and the key 18-49 demo rating. Dynamite had 930,000 viewers and a 0.37 rating (481,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details about the numbers including a look at each individual quarter. It was noted that the episode drew 0.29 in the 18-34 demographic as well.

This was the lowest viewer count since February 16 and the lowest 18-49 number since March 2. It had direct competition from the NBA Playoffs, mainly New York Nets vs. the Boston Celtics on TNT, which drew 3,956,000 viewers and a 1.40 in 18-49. In addition to that, other playoff games siphoning viewers away included Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA TV (627,000 viewers/0.21) and the Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks game (3,230,000/1.22). That last game was against AEW’s main event.

Dynamite was #4 for the night and #2 in the time slot (behind both NBA games and post-game coverage). It was #9 in women 18-49, #4 in men 18-49, #5 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34. It managed to perform well against WWE RAW in some demos this week, likely due to RAW also taking a hit against the Playoffs. The shows were nearly equal in males 18-34 (144,000 for RAW to 142,000 for Dynamite) but not in the other demos. It did win teenagers with a 0.22 compared to RAW’s 0.21. Dynamite also scored some wins against network TV that night, beating ABC (from 8:30 to 10 PM), CBS (9-10 PM) and FOX (9-10 PM). The only shows that beat Dynamite’s second hour were the NBA and NBC’s Chicago Fire.

The show was down 5% from last week in viewers, down 1.0% in 18-49 and down 1.0% in 18-34. Compared to last year, Dynamite was down 15.8% in viewers, 0.8% in 18-49 and up 73.7% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 142,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 19.3%), 63,000 in women 18-34 (down 25%), 194,000 in men 35-49 (down 12.2%) and 82,000 in women 35-49 (up 16.4%). The audience was 69.9% male in 18-49. It had a 0.22 in 12-17 (up 22.2%), 0.29 in 18-34 (up 1%), 0.45 in 35-49 (down 2.1%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 10.5%).

Q2 was the high point in viewers and 18-49. The show steadily dropped until Q6, which featured the Dynamite debut of HOOK. Those viewers tuned back out for Q7 and didn’t come back for the main event.

Q1: CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes – 977,000 viewers, 497,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Punk vs. Rhodes/Blackpool Combat Club vs. Lee Moriarty, Dante Martin & Brock Anderson – 989,000 viewers (up 12,000), 522,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q3: End of Blackpool Combat Club vs. Moriarty, Martin & Anderson/Undisputed Elite promo/AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door announcement – 915,000 viewers (down 74,000), 487,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q4: Jade Cargill promo/Wardlow vs. The Butcher/Eddie Kingston promo – 926,000 viewers (up 11,000), 474,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q5: Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly – 906,000 viewers (down 20,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q6: HOOK vs. Anthony Henry/Danhausen appearance/Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky segment/Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara and Men of the Year segment – 955,000 viewers (up 49,000), 495,000 in 18-49 (up 47,000)

Q7: Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela – 886,000 viewers (down 69,000), 464,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q8: Darby Allin vs. Andrade el Idolo – 885,000 viewers (down 1,000), 462,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)