Ratings Update For Recent Impact Wrestling, NJPW On AXS Episodes

The ratings are in for the last several weeks of Impact Wrestling and NJPW On AXS TV. Wrestlenomics has provided numbers for the November 16th through December 14th episodes of both shows, which air Thursday nights on AXS TV.

The ratings are as follows:

Impact Wrestling

* November 16th: 0.01 rating in 18 – 49 demographic (82,000 viewers)

* November 23rd: 0.01 demo rating (53,000 viewers) – Thanksgiving

* November 30th: 0.01 demo rating (74,000 viewers)

* December 7th: 0.01 demo rating (95,000 viewers)

* December 14th: 0.00 demo rating (75,000 viewers)

Impact is averaging a 0.016 demo rating and 104,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.026 demo rating and 105,000 viewers in the same time period in 2022.

NJPW on AXS TV

* November 16th: 0.00 rating in 18 – 49 demographic (48,000 viewers)

* November 23rd: 0.00 demo rating (20,000 viewers) – Thanksgiving

* November 30th: 0.01 demo rating (53,000 viewers)

* December 7th: 0.01 demo rating (48,000 viewers)

* December 14th: 0.00 demo rating (34,000 viewers)

NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.007 demo rating and 58,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.009 demo rating and 54,000 viewers in the same time period in 2022.