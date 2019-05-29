Raw Viewership Drops for Memorial Day

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings breakdowns for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which was held on Memorial Day (May 27) earlier this week. This week’s show averaged 2.19 million viewers for the three-hour broadcast.

This number is down from last week’s average viewership of 2.521 million viewers. It also the lowest number for Raw since the April 29 episode, which drew an average of 2.158 million viewers.

Raw drew an average 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.87 rating in the same key demo. The show managed to finished first, second and fourth for original cable shows for Monday across its three hours. Additionally, here are the hourly viewership and ratings breakdowns in the 18-49 key demo. Raw peaked in the first hour with 2.265 million viewers and a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

Hour 1: 2.265 million viewers, .76 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.254 million viewers, .73 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.051 million viewers, .67 rating in 18-49 demographic