Reby Hardy Is Blunt About Her View Of CM Punk

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Reby Hardy Rebecca Hardy Reby Sky, AEW Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Matt Hardy recently offered his opinion regarding the backstage AEW All Out conflict between CM Punk and The Elite on his podcast. His spouse, former Impact Knockouts talent Reby Hardy, offered her own perspective after Matt posted a tweet to clarify how his podcast comments has been misunderstood by some. Reby’s follow-up was short and to-the-point:

Mine weren’t. Fuck CM Punk.

You can find the original tweet below, which garnered its own spectrum of responses on social media.

