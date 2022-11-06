wrestling / News
Reby Hardy Is Blunt About Her View Of CM Punk
November 5, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Matt Hardy recently offered his opinion regarding the backstage AEW All Out conflict between CM Punk and The Elite on his podcast. His spouse, former Impact Knockouts talent Reby Hardy, offered her own perspective after Matt posted a tweet to clarify how his podcast comments has been misunderstood by some. Reby’s follow-up was short and to-the-point:
Mine weren’t. Fuck CM Punk.
You can find the original tweet below, which garnered its own spectrum of responses on social media.
Mine weren’t. Fuck CM Punk. https://t.co/pOo7BNKNqJ
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE Crown Jewel, Why MVP Isn’t There (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story
- US Embassy Contacts WWE Amid Concerns Of Iranian Attack On Saudi Arabia