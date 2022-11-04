Matt Hardy Clears Up Earlier Statements About AEW All Out Conflict

Matt Hardy took to Twitter today to clarify some statements made recently on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (per Wrestling Inc). The incident between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks has been a matter of significant conversation over the past months, and Hardy believes The Elite had the right of it all. “It’s going to be very interesting to see The Elite back. I’m very happy they’re back. I will say this right here, right now, those guys didn’t do anything wrong in this situation,” Hardy stated on his podcast. “If anything, they were the victims, and I’m telling you that from a first-person perspective. I was there, I witnessed it all, and I love all three of those guys.”

In his tweet today, however, Hardy made sure to specify what he meant and try to avoid what might otherwise have been an easy misunderstanding with the following:

My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong.

You can find the full podcast episode and the original tweet below.