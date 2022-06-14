Reby Hardy Reacts to Jeff Hardy News on Her TikTok

– It appears Reby Hardy, wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, has posted a reaction video on TikTok referencing her brother-in-law Jeff Hardy’s arrest that took place yesterday. The clip was originally posted on Reby Hardy’s TikTok before making it’s way to Twitter, which you can see below.

The video jokingly shows Reby praying Matt doesn’t get hurt in the Ladder Match on Wednesday, before an interruption by a clip of Joe Exotic with the caption “Jeff Hardy” written over him.” You can view Reby Hardy’s clip below.

As noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested yesterday and charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were originally scheduled to team up in a Ladder Match on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. AEW is currently no longer advertising the match for this week’s live TBS broadcast.