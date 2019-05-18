wrestling / News

Reby Sky Denies Tweet Was About Ashley Massaro’s Passing, Says She’s Gotten Death Threats Over It

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Reby Sky is denying that a post she made to Twitter last night was in reference to Ashley Massaro’s passing. Sky tweeted two emojis, which several people interpreted as a reaction to Massaro passing away on Thursday at the age of 39.

Sky had a heated conversation on Twitter last November after Massaro mentioned finding an old CD of Matt Hardy’s, who she dated in the mid-2000s. Reby had accused Massaro of trying to visit Matt with pills in her possession in 2011.

After fans began to call Reby out for her Tweets, she said that she wasn’t tweeting about Massaro but instead about RuPaul’s Drag Race and said, “People desperately trying to force me to care about something I don’t give a f**k about & looking for it in s**t that ain’t there.” She added that she and her children received death threats over the post, which she said meant “literally nothing.”

