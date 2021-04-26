Recently-Released WWE Talent Teased In Impact Slammiversary Promo

Impact released a promo for Impact Slammiversary that hinted at the potential arrival of some released WWE talent. During Impact Rebellion, it was announced that Slammiversary will return in July following the Impact+ events Under Siege on May 15th and Against All Odds on June 12th.

During the promo, which you can see below, Impact library footage of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James were shown. All three were released earlier this month in WWE’s big post-WrestleMania talent cut. Also seen was footage of Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito.

You can see a GIF of the promo below: