Reckoning Claims She Was Under ‘Possession’ During Last Night’s Raw

– According to Retribution member, Reckoning (aka Mia Yim), she was under some type of “possession” last night on Raw. During the elimination match between The Hurt Business and Retribution, she appeared to start having some type of seizure or attack after getting into the ring. MVP was then distracted, allowing Slapjack to roll him up to eliminate MVP.

Reckoning claimed earlier today on Twitter that she wasn’t faking a medical condition. She tweeted, “Not a seizure. Not an epileptic. A ‘Possession’. To clarify, I would never fake a medical condition like those.” Well, I suppose that’s one explanation for what took place.

When another Twitter user called Reckoning’s act “the worst acting of all time,” she simply responded, “It worked.” You can view those tweets below: