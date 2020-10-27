wrestling / News
Reckoning Claims She Was Under ‘Possession’ During Last Night’s Raw
– According to Retribution member, Reckoning (aka Mia Yim), she was under some type of “possession” last night on Raw. During the elimination match between The Hurt Business and Retribution, she appeared to start having some type of seizure or attack after getting into the ring. MVP was then distracted, allowing Slapjack to roll him up to eliminate MVP.
Reckoning claimed earlier today on Twitter that she wasn’t faking a medical condition. She tweeted, “Not a seizure. Not an epileptic. A ‘Possession’. To clarify, I would never fake a medical condition like those.” Well, I suppose that’s one explanation for what took place.
When another Twitter user called Reckoning’s act “the worst acting of all time,” she simply responded, “It worked.” You can view those tweets below:
Not a seizure. Not an epileptic. A “Possession”. To clarify, I would never fake a medical condition like those. https://t.co/3kYynB9yI6
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) October 27, 2020
It worked. https://t.co/nGI99qyhq3 pic.twitter.com/A3Tv6ya6on
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) October 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Leaving Amway Center On December 1, Contract Amendment Reads November 24, Survivor Series Not Moving
- Original Wrestlemania Plans For Randy Orton Reportedly Haven’t Changed (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Kurt Angle Winning His First WWE Title From The Rock At No Mercy 2000, Why Angle Becoming Champion Was Right Call
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)