wrestling / News

ReDRagon Win Tag Team Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Earn Spot in AEW Revolution Tag Title Match

February 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ReDRagon AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

ReDRagon are headed to AEW Revolution to fight in the triple threat Tag Team Championship match, having earned the spot on tonight’s Dynamite. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly won a tag team battle royal on Wednesday’s show to earn a spot in Jurassic Express’ World Tag Team Championship defense at the PPV.

The third spot will go to the winners of a Casino Tag Team Battle Royal on next week’s show. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, AEW Revolution, reDragon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading