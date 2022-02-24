wrestling / News
ReDRagon Win Tag Team Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Earn Spot in AEW Revolution Tag Title Match
ReDRagon are headed to AEW Revolution to fight in the triple threat Tag Team Championship match, having earned the spot on tonight’s Dynamite. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly won a tag team battle royal on Wednesday’s show to earn a spot in Jurassic Express’ World Tag Team Championship defense at the PPV.
The third spot will go to the winners of a Casino Tag Team Battle Royal on next week’s show. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.
Let the chase for the AEW World Tag Team championship begin 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Hx1rHymchu
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022
#FTR's @DaxFTR and @KORCombat going at it on the ring apron but the eliminated @thebobbyfish takes out DAX!
Tag Team Battle Royale happening right now at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/KPp8uER8Rr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Ah yes, pure chaos 😌 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/e95AAURME4
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022
BFF goals ❤️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZC6qus4vVv
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022
Give us a thumbs up if your fave tag team is still in the Tag Team Battle Royale 👍 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NZ9GtRtDRe
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022
Y'all remember that Street Fight? We do too 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qRCAFtqnFl
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 24, 2022
.@KORCombat just eliminated Matt Jackson of the @youngbucks to punch #reDRagon's ticket to #AEWRevolution!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/3aJ9QJZ9Yd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
