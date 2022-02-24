ReDRagon Win Tag Team Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Earn Spot in AEW Revolution Tag Title Match

ReDRagon are headed to AEW Revolution to fight in the triple threat Tag Team Championship match, having earned the spot on tonight’s Dynamite. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly won a tag team battle royal on Wednesday’s show to earn a spot in Jurassic Express’ World Tag Team Championship defense at the PPV.

The third spot will go to the winners of a Casino Tag Team Battle Royal on next week’s show. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.

