Reina De Reinas Title Match Announced For AAA TripleMania Regia

Flammer will defend the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship in a triple threat match at AAA TripleMania Regia. AAA announced on Monday night that the reigning champion will put her title on the line against Lady Shani and Dalys at the June 15th show.

The updated lineup for the Monterrey show is:

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Nueva Generacion Dinamita (vs. Los Garza

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer vs. Dalys vs. Lady Shani

* LA Parka, Laredo Kid, & Octagon Jr vs. Abismo Negro, Taurus & TBA

* El Fiscal, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa vs. Tokyo Bad Boys

* Joe Hendry, Moose, and The Nemeths to appear