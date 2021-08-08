Renee Dupree Slams Goldberg for Being Unsafe in the Ring, Claims Goldberg Injured His Collarbone

– During the latest edition of the 90s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree labeled WWE Hall of Famer and former Universal champion Goldberg as an unsafe worker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dupree on Goldberg being unsafe in the ring: “Yeah he dislocated my collarbone. We (La Resistance) had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”

Dupree on WWE continuing to use Goldberg in a prominent role: “To me they (WWE) must be desperate. That’s the only thing I can figure. They can’t create new stars or they don’t have confidence in the people they have.”

On a possible return to wrestling in the US or WWE: “Depends on what day you ask me. I don’t give a s–t who you are, that roar of the crowd is the most addicting adrenaline pumping experience you could ever have. And I know the ribbing and the bullying, that bulls–t doesn’t happen anymore. But there has to be a reason why guys are turning down half a million dollar a year deals. I don’t really talk to anyone that’s there, but on the outside looking in, and all these guys that’s all in love with wrestling that are willing to turn down that type of money I can understand that too. But at 37 years of age, I don’t know how many years I have left, and I am in the prime of my career.

“You know, when I first left there, I wanted to accomplish stuff outside of WWE as a wrestler to gain respect. And after nearly 60 tours of Japan, main eventing all over the world, main eventing sold out arena’s all over the world, I kind of like to think I’ve earned that respect from my peers. And honestly, WWE is the worldwide showcase, and I will also not be scared because there was a lot of times of ‘I can fire you Rene’ (John Laurinaitis voice) that wouldn’t scare me because I know there’s a world outside and I know how to work that game. So you can’t scare me with that bulls–t anymore. But because of that, that might actually hold me back because they know they can’t f**k with me that way. But I would love to work in front of an American audience audience and a worldwide audience again, just to show them I’m not the same wrestler I was back then. I’m a hell of a lot better.”