– Speaking to Busted Open Radio this week, AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette addressed her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and his recent attempts to take over AEW with the Death Riders. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On Jon Moxley attempting to take over AEW: “I don’t know. I kind of just steer clear. The truth of it is, when Jon and I go to work, we’ve always been like this, he does his job and I do my job. We’ve always been like that. I honestly don’t even see him most of the day. He’s off doing his thing, I’m doing mine.”

On respecting Moxley’s work: “I immensely respect what he does and I think that’s another level that helps me understand more of the wrestling business, my relationship with him. I love watching him do what he does. My job is different and I always really love what I get to bring to the table. I just stick to my job and I let him do his and then we reconvene at the end of the night.”

At this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2024, Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend his title against Orange Cassidy. The event will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.