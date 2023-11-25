– During an appearance on WWT with TK Trinidad , AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette expressed disappointment with how quickly Saraya lost the AEW Women’s World Championship after winning the belt last August at AEW All In: London. It was a big moment for the wrestler, who battled from a near career-ending injury that sidelined her for years. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Renee Paquette on how she felt about Saraya losing the title: “I mean, for sure, disappointing. I mean, you look at somebody like Saraya and what she brings to AEW, what she brings to that women’s division. And I think she kind of finding her footing again as well, after, you know, not wrestling for five-plus years. So for her to come back from this injury, thinking she was never gonna wrestle again, thinking she was fully retired, boots hung up to now coming back into this world and trying to figure it all out again.”

On seeing Saray get back into the ring; “It’s been really cool to see her get into her groove, and I think are having that championship belt and being able to have a different run, I would have loved to have seen that I would have loved to have seen her be able to defend that title more and have some more of those matches and have more of those opportunities.”

Paquette on what Saraya brings to women’s wrestling: “Obviously, Shida is fantastic. We have so many great women. But yeah, Raya is my girl and I think that she just brings a certain cache to women’s wrestling. She really is that woman that… she didn’t single handedly but she was a big part of changing the way that we look at women’s wrestling and changing the mold of what female wrestlers are. I think that we all need to continue to slap a little respect on that woman’s name. She’s a badass.”

Saraya held the title just over six weeks before losing it back to Hikaru Shida in October at the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Shida then lost the title to Toni Storm last weekend at AEW Full Gear.