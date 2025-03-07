Renee Paquette Loves Doing Long-Form Interviews, Wants To Do More In TV Format

Renee Paquette says that she enjoys doing her long-form interviews for AEW and would like the opportunity to do more in a TV format. Paquette spoke with Denise Salcedo at the premiere of Queen of the Ring and talked about her AEW Close-Up series where she interviews talent.

“I think I love doing interviews,” Paquette said (per Fightful). “I love doing those long-form interviews. I had a blast doing them when I was doing The Sessions podcast. I think doing that more in a TV form, I would love to do something like that. Something like that would be really cool.”